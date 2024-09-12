Police say ‘numerous' unsubstantiated threats made against San Diego County schools

Threats of campus violence have been made against elementary, middle and high schools across San Diego this week, authorities reported Wednesday.

The "numerous" threats of school violence have surfaced over the past several days from "various sources," according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Many of these threats have been repeated and reposted multiple times," an SDPD public statement asserted Wednesday afternoon. "Currently, there is no substantiated threat."

San Diego police have been in communication with other agencies to investigate the threats, many of which were "vague and contained no specific information," the agency said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Numerous local schools were notified, and those schools took additional precautions and initiated their threat protocols," according to the SDPD statement. "The San Diego Police Department added additional patrol officers to the schools where threats were received to ensure public safety."

A 12-year-old student at Bonita Vista Middle School has been arrested in connection with threatening messages, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. As NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes reports, the threat quickly spread on social media and caused fear and concern not only on that campus, but several others.

Police did not disclose the specific nature of the threats, reveal the exact manner by which they were issued or identify any of the involved campuses.

At least two 12-year-olds have been identified to be behind similar messages this week, according to school administrators and police.

On Wednesday, the National City Police Department pinpointed one such threat toward National City Middle & Granger Junior High School to a 12-year-old student's social media post. The student admitted to creating the post as a threat and was placed under a mental evaluation, according to NCPD.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old who attends Bonita Vista Middle School was arrested in connection with sending threatening messages, Chula Vista police said.

The threat quickly spread on social media and caused fear and concern on several campuses in the Sweetwater Union High School District. School resource officers say, based on the circumstances and additional context in the message threat that they didn't specify, they didn't think the threat was credible.

NCPD said other threats targeting other schools in the area were traced to "spoofed" phone numbers.