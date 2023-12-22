Scattered showers expected Friday as storm system moves out of San Diego County

Several thunderstorms and heavy rains moved through San Diego County overnight Thursday, causing some localized flooding.

The storm system started light, with just a few scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heaviest showers reached the region late Thursday, bringing isolated thunderstorms. Some regions like Point Loma received up to 0.63 inches of rain and Shelter Island saw 0.64 inches of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms in downtown San Diego near Petco Park on Dec. 20, 2023

"As of 3:30 a.m., we're looking much dryer. A lot of that rain overnight is much of the rain we're going to be getting out of this storm system," NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The city of San Diego had been working for the last several days to prepare for Thursday evening's storm. By closing streets near Fashion Valley Mall, an area that is prone to flooding. Avenida Del Rio and River Walk Drive next to Fashion Valley Mall were closed until further notice.

A flood watch was still in effect until Friday afternoon.

In Carlsbad, a couple of roads were closed for a couple of hours overnight due to "multiple road hazards caused by the storm," Carlsbad Police said. By 5:45 a.m. the roads were reopened for the morning commute.

5:45 a.m. UPDATE: The roads listed below have reopened but city crews are still working on a few locations. Drive with caution, slow down, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) December 22, 2023

A woman and her dog had to be rescued from a storm channel in El Cajon early Friday as they were caught in flood waters. Heartland Fire told NBC 7 the woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Parveen said the storm is still not out of San Diego County completely and we are still expected to see some scattered showers Friday throughout the afternoon and temperatures are expected to be cool.

Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread into the area from the south and southeast this morning, and then increasingly from the east later in the day as the center of the upper low passes by to the south across northern Baja. #cawx pic.twitter.com/i2R4zerkCp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 22, 2023

As we head into Christmas Eve weekend, Parveen said we can expect Sunday to be dry and a little cool at night with the coast in the high 40s. On Christmas Day, will mostly be sunny, with upper 60s in the coast.