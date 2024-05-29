Scores of flights delayed at San Diego International Airport

Scores of flights are delayed Wednesday evening at San Diego International Airport.

Many arriving and departing Southwest flights seem to be affected, but other airlines like United and American also seem to be experiencing delays, the airport's website shows.

San Diego International Airport A screenshot showing the delayed flights at San Diego International Airport on May 29, 2024.

As of 4:20 p.m., the last Southwest flight that took off from SAN was just before 3:40 p.m., according to tracking data from FlightAware.

NBC 7 reached out to SAN for more information, and an airport spokesperson said to contact Southwest about "delays due to computer issues."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.