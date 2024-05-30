Lanes reopened for westbound I-8 at Hotel Circle Drive after fatal crash

All lanes of westbound Interstate 8 were closed for several hours Thursday morning in Mission Valley due to a fatal crash.

The closure happened around 3:51 a.m. after a box truck overturned near Hotel Circle Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The lanes were reopened by 6 a.m., confirmed by an NBC 7 crew at the scene.

WB I-8 at Hotel Circle Dr. all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 30, 2024

CHP confirmed the driver was killed in the crash. There is an investigation into what led up to the crash.

No other information was available.

