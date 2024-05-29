San Diego

San Diego police looking for Del Mar Heights home burglar captured on video

By Renee Schmiedeberg

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man whose face was captured on video surveillance entering a Del Mar Heights home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal property on May 21. (San Diego Police Department)
San Diego Police Department

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man whose face was captured on video surveillance entering a Del Mar Heights home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal property on May 21.

At 9:40 p.m. that night, an unknown man entered a home at the 13000 block of Caminito Mar Villa through a rear sliding glass door while the victims were home, according to SDPD. Surveillance video shows the man's facial features clearly.

The items stolen includes jewelry valued at $85,000, according to police. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this person, call SDPD Detective Darius Jamsetjee 619-531-2000 and reference case number 24-020253 or Northwestern Division Investigations at 858-523-7000 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

