San Diego police looking for Del Mar Heights home burglar captured on video

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man whose face was captured on video surveillance entering a Del Mar Heights home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal property on May 21.

At 9:40 p.m. that night, an unknown man entered a home at the 13000 block of Caminito Mar Villa through a rear sliding glass door while the victims were home, according to SDPD. Surveillance video shows the man's facial features clearly.

The items stolen includes jewelry valued at $85,000, according to police. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this person, call SDPD Detective Darius Jamsetjee 619-531-2000 and reference case number 24-020253 or Northwestern Division Investigations at 858-523-7000 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.