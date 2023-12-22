Pacific storm soaked San Diego overnight. Here's how much rain fell so far

A slow-moving Pacific storm that has been drenching Southern California this week finally made its way to San Diego County overnight Friday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

So far, the storm has brought an average of a half-inch to an inch of rain to parts of the county.

"A lot of that rain from overnight is most of the rain that we're going to be getting out of this storm system," NBC 7's meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Friday morning.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible into the afternoon on Friday, but the weather is expected to dry up during the night and stay dry through the weekend and Christmas Day, Parveen explained.

Here are rainfall totals, in inches, as of 10:32 a.m. on Friday:

Coastal

Point Loma: 0.68

Las Flores: 0.58

Chula Vista: 0.56

Carlsbad: 0.53

Fashion Valley: 0.52

San Onofre: 0.49

San Diego International Airport: 0.49

Encinitas: 0.47

Montgomery Field: 0.47

Brown Field: 0.46

North Island: 0.45

Kearny Mesa: 0.44

Miramar: 0.41

San Marcos: 0.38

Oceanside: 0.37

Vista: 0.36

El Camino Del Norte: 0.33

National City: 0.28

Valleys

Dulzura Summit: 0.75

Barona: 0.66

San Diego Country Estates: 0.65

Otay Mountain: 0.65

Harbison Canyon: 0.62

Lake Wohlford: 0.60

Flinn Spring: 0.59

Ramona: 0.57

Valley Center: 0.56

Granite Hills: 0.50

Skyline Ranch: 0.49

Mt. Woodson: 0.48

Bonsall: 0.44

Fallbrook: 0.42

Escondido: 0.42

Santee: 0.40

Rancho Bernardo: 0.39

Poway: 0.37

La Mesa: 0.35

San Miguel: 0.34

Alpine: 0.32

Mountains

Mesa Grande: 0.68

Birch Hill: 0.66

Palomar: 0.65

Santa Ysabel: 0.47

Mt. Laguna: 0.44

Descanso: 0.39

Lake Cuyamaca: 0.37

Julian: 0.28

Campo: 0.26

Warner Springs: 0.25

Tierra Del Sol: 0.20

Deserts

Borrego Palm Canyon: 0.74

Borrego Springs: 0.58

Coyote Creek: 0.54

Agua Caliente: 0.34

San Felipe: 0.20

Ocotillo Wells: 0.04

The full list of rainfall totals in San Diego County can be found here.

Although next week is expected to stay mostly cool and dry, another weather system is possible later in the week. NBC 7's team of meteorologists will have more details as we get closer.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more details on the damaged caused by this storm.