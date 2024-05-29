Jury weighing San Diego TikToker Ali Abulaban's murder case reaches verdict

The jury hearing evidence at the high-profile trial of San Diego TikToker Ali Abulaban, who is accused of killing his estranged wife and her friend in October of 2021, has determined a verdict.

Abulaban, who has been in prison since the day of the shootings, admitted during the trial that he killed the pair.

On Friday, closing arguments in the case concluded and the jury began deliberating the case, deciding whether the killings were first- or second-degree murder. Deliverations continued on Tuesdya, then, late on Wednesday afternoon, they announced they had reached a verdict. All of the concerned parties are convening on San Diego Superior Court downtown, with the verdict expected to be read at around 1:30 p.m.

Abulaban was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with allegations of using a gun in the killings. He was also charged with a special circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders. If convicted, he could face life in prison. The jury, however, could find him guilty of second-degree murder and his sentencing exposure could be far less.

Closing Arguments

Prosecutor Taren Brast began her closing arguments in the downtown courtroom by asking the jury to find Abulaban guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. She went through a timeline of the day Abulaban killed Ana Abulaban and her friend Ray Barron, describing how Ali had spied on Ana to catch her with another man and that he had malice and intent to shoot them to death on the couch in the apartment where he once lived.

"Heat of passion does not apply when you walk into an apartment that you had bugged, with a key card you were not supposed to have, to a fight that no one else knew was happening but you," Brast said. "And you brought a gun. That is not heat of passion,"

Brast said Ali had plenty of time to rethink his decision to drive to the downtown luxury condo he shared with his wife to shoot and kill her and the man she was seeing.

The prosecutor displayed the graphic photos Abulaban took of the bodies, played the sounds of the gunshot recordings he had on his phone and even mentioned the online searches for how to cut up and trash a body, among other things. She said Ali Abulaban killed the couple because he felt disrespected, and this was planned and premeditated, not a reaction in the heat of the moment that Abulaban claims.

He was so possessive and controlling of Ana that if he could not have her, no one could. And she couldn't live, and any man she was with could not live, either. Prosecutor Taren Brast

Brast also mentioned the history of domestic violence and Ana's text messages to Ali expressing her fear and desire to leave the marriage, and the chances he had to rethink his actions, including during the drive to the apartment to confront Ana and Barron, and even in the ride up in the elevator.

"It was willful, deliberate and premeditated," Brast said.

Jodi Green, Ali Abulaban's defense attorney, then presented her closing arguments. Green told the court her client shouldn't be convicted of murder because he had a bad childhood, mental health issues and was high on cocaine.

"Ali Abulaban is not a murderer," Green said. "Yes, he killed Ana, the woman he loved, the mother of his beautiful daughter, Amira, and he killed Ray, a man with whom Ana was having an affair. And he cannot undo what he has done, but he did not murder them. He is not a murderer,"

Green said it was manipulation and that Ana dragged Ali along.

"This relationship between Ana and Ali at this time is the apex of human emotion," Green said. "It may not be your marriage, it may not be my marriage, but it is their marriage in its heightened state of despair."

The defense attorney also pointed out the fact that Ali Abulaban was re-racking his gun in between shots, which is unnecessary, and that it proves he was out of his mind, as well that he had cocaine in his system eight hours later, proving he was not of sound mind.

