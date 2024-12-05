San Diego County's closest election race has been decided.

The results for the 2024 Presidential Election have been finalized and they determined a winner in the Oceanside mayoral race, which at one point was separated by only a few dozen votes.

With a 238-point lead, Incumbent mayor Esther Sanchez pulled ahead of challenger and colleague Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim in the race for the city's top office.

The two were in a close heat since the first results dropped on election night, when the Keim held a lead of a few hundred points over Sanchez. Sanchez eventually began pulling ahead and at its closest point, only 31 votes separated the two candidates.

Sanchez, a Democrat, and Keim, a Republican have worked side-by-side on the city council for years. Both currently sit on the city council, which functions like a board of directors, with Sanchez as the mayor and Keim as the deputy mayor.

Keim's District 3 seat will now be held by candidate Jimmy Figueroa, who describes himself as a community advocate and long-time Oceanside resident.

The election was certified Tuesday and candidates have five days to contest the results. If a candidate makes the request, that campaign is required to pay for a recount, according to the Registrar. The cost is refunded if the results flip after the recount.