Although many San Diegans can be in Baja California in as little as 30 minutes, it's easy to forget that it's a different country, with different laws.

Just like when going anywhere in the world, travelers should carefully plan their trip so they can really enjoy it.

“Mexico is safe for everybody,” said Alicia Kerber-Palma, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego. "We’re a welcoming country. You will be received with open arms."

When potential visitors see violent images or hear about the crime, though, it's easy for them forget how good the tacos are in TJ and hesitate before traveling to Mexico.

“I felt a little nervous because I heard stories where people get pulled over,” said Brie, who considers herself a Baja traveler.

Brie's been going to Rosarito, Ensenada and Valle de Guadalupe with her husband and son every spring break for the past four years, but something happened on their last trip that got her concerned.

“We decided to go to a restaurant in Rosarito," Brie said. "On the way back to the condo, there was a long line of traffic because the cops were pulling people over, and our truck got selected. They said the windows were tinted."

Brie and her family were not aware that a big part of Baja California only permits window tinting of up to 25% darkness, which is less than allowed in California.

"It’s very common that when tourists cross the border, unfortunately, they are stopped by the police,” said Karim Chalita, president of COTUCO, the tourism and convention committee in Tijuana.

To avoid issues with police, Chalita recommends rolling down your windows or choosing a different vehicle.

According to the Mexican consulate in San Diego, 22 million visitors from the U.S visit Mexico every year.

Olga Sanchez de la Vega of Baja Wine and Foods has been organizing tours for years. Her priority, besides an enjoyable trip, is safety.

“For them to be safe is about their behavior,” Sanchez de la Vega said.

That includes talking to Mexican authorities, when visitors should be respectful, just like Brie and her family did when Mexican police stopped them.

“They asked me what I do, they asked my husband what he does, they asked my son for his ID," Brie said. "Fortunately, we had our license and passports right there to show to them, and they let us go."

What time of the day and which highway you drive on is also very important.

“Stay in illuminated areas,” Chalita said.

Avoid driving at night and on streets you do not know, and always take toll roads, which are safer.

The stops you make on a trip are also very important, which is why, Sanchez de la Vega said, you should have an itinerary before crossing into Mexico.

“If someone wants to stop at a restroom, we already know which one we’re going to stop at,” Sanchez de la Vega said.

Also: Don't leave valuables in your vehicle. According to COTUCO, some criminals have devices to detect electronics in your trunk. When parking try to park against a wall to make it more difficult for thieves to open your trunk.

Although she's a little nervous to go back to Baja, Brie said her experience taught her family a lesson: “I would say, 'Do your research ahead of time. Find out what the laws are and which vehicle you’re in, according to their laws."

Brie says her family was stopped by the Mexican military, who are well armed, so they were scared. She didn’t know that the Mexican military are on the federal highways to, among other reasons, protect citizens. the military can be distinguished from the police because the military members are dressed in green.

Another option: Hire an accredited tour guide or driver. Visit COTUCO for more information.