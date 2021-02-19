San Diego's Vaccine Shortage Due to Storms Causing Confusion, Frustration

The clock is ticking for some San Diegans waiting for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

Thousands of people with appointments to get their second Moderna shots this weekend were rescheduled because of problems transporting the vaccine during the winter storms wreaking havoc across most of the country.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

No problems have been reported with supplies of the Pfizer vaccine.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

So why did 2,600 people with appointments at Sharp vaccination sites get notices that their second Pfizer vaccinations were being pushed back?

Terry Lamb of Spring Valley was one of them.

“There’s no notification that there’s any problem with the Pfizer and then I get this email and I’m like, 'Wait a minute, something’s not right here,'” Lamb said.

Lamb told NBC 7 her vaccination couldn’t be moved back because she has a surgery scheduled based on the end of the vaccination process.

She got on the phone, calling 2-1-1 to find out how to get her shot this weekend, but got no immediate answers. Lamb then responded to a post from NBC 7 looking for people who were disappointed about vaccine delays.

We contacted Sharp and were told a mistake had been made. A total of 2,600 patients had wrongly been notified that their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delayed.

Sharp quickly corrected the error, sending an e-mail to those patients to let them know they could keep their original appointments.

“Woo boy! It made my day,” said Lamb, who called the vaccination process “life-changing”.

Sharp also announced 3,000 new appointments are available for this weekend for the Pfizer vaccine.

While very few doses of the Moderna vaccine are available, a spokesman for Palomar Health told NBC today that their drive-up site at the old Palomar Hospital in Escondido will be administering the Moderna vaccine tomorrow. Palomar has a good supply of the Moderna Vaccine but has run out of the Pfizer shots.