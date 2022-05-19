California

San Diego's Average Gas Price, at a Record High, Ticks Past $6 Again

California's state average for a gallon of gas also surged above $6, making fuel in the Golden State the most expensive across the U.S.

By City News Service

An up-close look at gasoline octanes at a gas station in San Diego, taken on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Thursday, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $6.023, breaking the previous record of $6.018 set March 29.

The average price has risen 16 of the past 17 days, increasing 24.4 cents, including 2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 16.6 cents more than one week ago, 25.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.867 greater than one year ago.

California's state average for a gallon of gas also surged above $6, making fuel in the Golden State the most expensive across the U.S.

California's Gas Average Tops $6 Per Gallon as Prices Surge Across the U.S.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While California's prices are the highest in the country, the national average is also a record, with every state now averaging more than $4, according to AAA.

The rising pump prices are the result of the high cost of oil, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The price of a barrel of July Brent crude on ICE Futures Europe fell $2.82 Wednesday to settle at $109.11.

Brent crude is the global oil benchmark, accounting for approximately 80% of the world's crude oil.

Local

Olivia Rodrigo 2 hours ago

PHOTOS: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Takes San Diego by Storm in Her First Tour

drive-in movies 2 hours ago

Best Screen Plays: Summer Interest Surges in San Diego County's Drive-In Theaters

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSan Diego Countygas pricesAAA
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us