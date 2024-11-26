Whether arriving by plane, train or automobile this holiday, travelers are likely to endure busy commutes to get to their Thanksgiving destinations this week.

Almost 80 million people are expected to travel by air and road this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving were expected to be the busiest times on the road. AAA predicted the Interstate 15 corridor from Palm Springs to San Diego is expected to see a 38% increase in traffic on Saturday.

For air travelers, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority estimates that SAN will see around 460,000 people traveling through the airport, between Tuesday and Sunday. During the six busiest days, an estimated 76,000 people will head through the airport daily. Across the nation, the Transportation Security Administration predicts 18.3 million travelers by air between from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday after.

The estimates are roughly 4% to 6% more than last year at the same time, according to the airport authority. The busiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday following.

Weather impacts are also likely to delay travel during the week. Rain and snow are expected to impact the New England area, Sierra Mountains to the Northern Rockies, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Angelica Campos.

FAA staffing shortages could also affect travel times. Airport security authorities were also pleading with passengers to arrive early and know the baggage rules. TSA has a list on its website of items that are banned or restricted.

The San Diego airport saw around 100 delays by Tuesday afternoon with 3 cancelations.

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, expect delays on North Harbor Drive near West Laurel Street and Anchor Island both from heavy traffic and the airport's Terminal 1 project with ongoing construction. The busiest times curbside will be 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times;

Make parking reservations at www.san.org/parking;

Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pickup is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pickup/drop off at 12:30 a.m.;

Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services.

Amtrak expects to have its busiest week of the year and heavy traffic on the roads should be expected, with the American Automobile Association predicting nearly 80 million Americans traveling more than 50 miles from their home this year -- 1.7 million more than last year and 2 million more than in 2019.