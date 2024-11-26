What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2024 in San Diego

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region:

Closed

All administrative offices in both the city and the county. The Office of the City Clerk will also be closed on Friday.

All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed on Thursday and Friday but will reopen Saturday

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Thursday and Friday, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules

All city reservoirs will be closed Thursday

All city libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday and reopen on Saturday

All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday

The Mission Trails Visitor Center will be closed Thursday

Tecolote Nature Center will close Thursday and Friday, and will reopen Saturday

The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

Open

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay (will close at dusk) and Balboa Park golf courses will be open at their normal hours

All City skate parks and open-space trails will be open

Chollas lake

Dog off-leash areas

MTS

Thursday, Nov. 28:

MTS bus and trolley will operate on a Sunday service.

All MTS Access subscriptions are canceled on Thanksgiving. Subscription passengers who want service on this day must call to arrange transportation.

Rapid Express Routes 280, 290 and Rural Routes 888, 891 and 894 will not be operating on Thursday.

Rural Route 892 will not operate on Thanksgiving, instead it will operate on Wednesday, Nov. 27

Holiday travelers can benefit from direct connections to the airport through Route 992 adjacent to Santa Fe Depot or the San Diego Airport Flyer from the Old Town Transit Center

MTS said it will have its Friends Ride Free holiday promotion in effect on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. Every fare-paying adult passenger can bring one guest on board for free.

Friday, Nov. 29:

All Trolley lines and MTS urban and local bus routes will operate normal weekday schedules.

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 28. Thursday's normally scheduled collection will occur on Friday and Friday's collection will occur on Saturday.

Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Mattress Collection Site, Container sales and Recycling Center will be CLOSED on Thursday and open on Friday.

Police and Fire Agencies

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.