San Diego officials, experts react to Trump guilty verdict

San Diego officials and experts are reacting after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts Thursday in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The 12-person jury in New York reached its verdict after 9.5 hours of deliberations. Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail after being found guilty. There are no campaign rallies on the calendar for now, though he’s expected to hold fundraisers next week.

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump had pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts, marking the first time a former president has had to plead to criminal charges. The felony charges alleged Trump had falsified Trump Organization business records in order to cover up payments meant to suppress information about a 2006 sexual encounter with Daniels that could have negatively impacted his run for the presidency.

Over 16 days of testimony, 22 witnesses took the stand in the Manhattan courtroom including Daniels herself, former Trump staffer Hope Hicks and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Trump’s former lawyer and fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen took the stand and provided key details as to the former president’s role in paying Daniels $130,000 to keep her story out of the tabloids.

The criminal case was the first of four brought against Trump in four different jurisdictions and the only one definitively set to go to trial before the 2024 election.

Rep. Scott Peters

"This was a fair process and our legal system worked as intended. A jury of Mr. Trump's peers listened to the evidence and found him guilty on all charges. That's how the justice system is supposed to work. We should thank jurors for their service and the judge for his patience."

Rep. Sara Jacobs

"Justice is served."

Rep. Darrell Issa

"The Trump trial and verdict are a disgrace."

Chair of the Republican Party of San Diego County Corey Gustafson

“I think this is going to motivate Republicans in the next election in November. I think Republicans are tired of a two-tiered system of justice. What is being done to President Trump is not fair. I don't think he's being treated like everybody else, and I think that's what Republicans believe across San Diego County — that he's not getting a fair shake here in our justice system."

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Carol Lam

"What's really remarkable about this conviction is how unremarkable it is, in a sense. This is a state conviction for a crime, just like hundreds of thousands of state criminal convictions have been obtained throughout history. That's what's remarkable about this, that a man who has held the position of president and may do so again, has gone through the same process of criminal prosecution that thousands and thousands of people go through every year and has been held accountable after a criminal trial by a jury of his peers."