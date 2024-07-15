Vehicle chased by San Diego police rolls over on I-8 near Old Town, causing traffic

A vehicle that was being chased by San Diego police on Monday rolled over on eastbound Interstate 8 near Old Town, causing traffic in the area, officials said. The driver is still at large.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 5:10 p.m. near Friars Road and Sea World Drive for an expired registration, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver didn't stop and struck at least one uninvolved vehicle on the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Sea World Drive before the pursuit vehicle rolled over on the I-8, where a second collision occurred, the department said.

The driver then jumped the median and ran toward Hotel Circle and the Presidio, SDPD said.

The passenger of the pursuit vehicle was taken into custody and was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries from the crash, police said, adding that it is not yet known if she will face any charges.

No one from the other vehicles were injured, the department said.

According to Caltrans San Diego, the overturned vehicle was blocking the four left lanes of eastbound I-8 near Taylor Street.

EB I-8 west of Taylor St, four left lanes blocked due to an overturned vehicle. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 16, 2024

At 5:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for one hour due to the backup.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.