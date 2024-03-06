San Diego Police pursuit policy under review after crash kills two brothers

The San Diego Police Department is taking a look at its pursuit policy after a horrific crash that took the lives of two young boys.

In December of 2023, officers were trying to stop a speeding car when the driver crashed into another vehicle near 43rd Street and Interstate 805.

Four people were in the second car, including 8-year-old Malakai and 4-year-old Mason Arosco Romero.

“It was brought to our attention in December by a community member,” said Gloria Tran, the chair of the Commission on Police Practices.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is the first time the new Commission on Police Practices is taking on this issue.

“We hope to get testimony from residents who have issues with the way that police handle police pursuits, especially around their neighborhoods,” Tran said.

Here’s a look at SDPD’s current pursuit policy:

INITIATING PURSUIT

An officer may initiate a pursuit when a vehicle fails to yield to a police vehicle operating with emergency lights and siren activated.

PARTICIPATING IN PURSUIT

Only two units shall be actively involved in a pursuit unless a field supervisor, field lieutenant or the watch commander approved additional units.

Prior to pursuing a violator at high speeds, officers must evaluate the risks associated with operating the police vehicle(s) and the fleeing vehicle at high speeds nearby school zones, high pedestrian traffic areas, shopping center parking lots, public parks, street fairs and sporting events.

TERMINATING PURSUIT

Officers involved in a pursuit have the responsibility to terminate the pursuit when the benefits of immediate apprehension are outweighed by the hazards of continuing the pursuit.

“How do police pursuits affect you?" Tran said. "Are you concerned about walking in the middle of the street and thinking you’re going to be caught in a police pursuit?"

The commission said change won’t happen overnight.

“We understand it’s going to be a process, and we understand it’s going to take time, but tonight is the first step and we think that’s really important,” Tran said.

Tran said the commission's main goal is to prioritize public safety.

“That’s the bottom line for us: What’s going to keep the community and offices safe,” Tran said.