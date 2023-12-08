2 children dead after high-speed chase ends in fiery hit-and-run crash in Mountain View

Two children are dead and a woman is in the hospital following a fiery crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Mountain View Friday night, police said.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near 32nd Street and Ocean View Boulevard in Logan Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle did not yield to officers, triggering a police pursuit. Officers chased the vehicle onto the freeway and exited onto 43rd Street from southbound Interstate 805, SDPD's Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect then crashed into a vehicle unrelated to the pursuit that burst into flames.

A woman and two 5-year-olds were in the vehicle that was struck and were all taken to the hospital. Paramedics performed CPR on the children, SDPD's Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Both children died. The woman remains in the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect ran from the crash but was later taken into custody.

A SigAlert was issued on SB I-805 at 43rd Street following the crash, according to Caltrans San Diego.

SB I-805, 43RD St off ramp closed. due to a traffic collision, Sigalert issued — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 9, 2023

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.