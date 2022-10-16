San Diego Police Investigating Homicide in Del Cerro Neighborhood

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Del Cerro neighborhood Sunday morning.

San Diego Police received a call at around 12:48 a.m. about a man who was found down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.

Residents in the neighborhood reported they possibly heard what sounded like a gunshot.

"All of a sudden I heard that [gunshot] and it was so loud. I ran into her room and said, ‘Did you hear that?’ she said, 'No' and I said, ‘I’m gonna go outside and check it out,'" said Leanne Trump, a Del Cerro resident. "It’s pretty quiet here until this. This is the biggest thing I’ve ever seen."

SDPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident and checking the area for surveillance video and attempting to locate witnesses.

The victim has not yet been identified and police did not provide suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.