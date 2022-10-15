FOWL BALL! Padres (and a Goose) Rally Past Dodgers to Win National League Division Series

In the 7th inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series the Padres trailed the Dodgers 3-0 and couldn't find any way to jump-start their offense. Then a video of the Rally Goose showed up on the big board in left field. You know, the goose that showed up on the field during San Diego's Game 2 win at Dodger Stadium and has become a rallying cry for the Friar Faithful.

That goose is golden.

The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista.

The Padres scored five times in the inning, igniting Petco Park in a way Downtown SD has never seen before and leading to a series-clinching 5-3 win over the Dodgers, sending the Padres into the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

Oh, and by the way ... San Diego gets to host it. The Phillies knocked off the Braves so the Friars are the highest remaining seed, meaning Games 1 and 2 will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at Petco Park.

Once again, Joe Musgrove did his home town proud. He gutted his way through 6.0 innings, giving up just two runs and striking out eight Dodgers. But, it looked like that would not be enough to get a win because the Padres offense could not figure out Tyler Anderson.

The lefty gave up just two hits and no runs in 5.0 innings before giving way to the bullpen. The relief corps held for one inning. The goose flocked it all up in the 7th.

Austin Nola had an infield single to bring in Jurickson Profar for the Padres' first run. Ha-Seong Kim doubled down the left field line to score Trent Grisham with their 2nd. Juan Soto roped a single to right to score Nola and tie it up. After a strikeout and a popout it was up to Jake Cronenworth to get the one big hit that has eluded the Padres so many times against the Dodgers.

He came up HUGE.

Jake ripped a line drive single to centerfield to plate Kim and Soto, putting the Padres on top 5-3 and causing a lot of ringing eardrums in the East Village. Robert Suarez and Josh Hader made it stand up, exorcising their Dodger demons and putting the Padres one series win away from playing for a world championship.

Now that would be one awfully big feather in San Diego's cap.

