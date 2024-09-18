Person dies after shooting, stabbing in East Village, police say

San Diego police are investigating a homicide in East Village on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the first block of 14th Street at about 7:45 p.m. after reports of gunshots were heard in the area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a male down with gunshot and stabbing injuries. He was pronounced deceased, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.