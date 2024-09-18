East Village

Person dies after shooting, stabbing in East Village, police say

By Danielle Smith

San Diego police are investigating a homicide in East Village on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the first block of 14th Street at about 7:45 p.m. after reports of gunshots were heard in the area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a male down with gunshot and stabbing injuries. He was pronounced deceased, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

