San Diego Police Investigating Death on Bus in Downtown

A homicide investigation is underway by the San Diego Police Department after a man died after he was restrained by a bus passenger after being involved in an altercation with a woman.

On Saturday at around 8 p.m., San Diego Police received a call from MTS reporting a disturbance occurring on a bus near 1400 F Street in downtown.

It's still early in the investigation, but detectives have learned that the victim, a man, became involved in an altercation with a woman passenger on the bus when another passenger, identified as Edward Hilbert, witnessed the altercation and intervened and restrained the man for several minutes. While being restrained by Hilbert, the man lost consciousness, and went into medical distress, police said.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found the victim laying on the floor and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man's name is not being released pending family notification. He is described as a 28-year-old.

Hilbert, 55, was booked into county jail and faces one count of murder, police said.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.