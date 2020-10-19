San Diego Police Investigate Shooting in Mountain View

Police launched an investigation into a shooting in San Diego’s Mountain View area Monday morning.

The SDPD said there were reports of shots fired just before 5 a.m. along the 300 block of South Pardee Street, between Franklin and Webster avenues. The neighborhood is east of Interstate 15, near Mount Hope Cemetery.

NBC 7 has a crew headed to the scene. No further details were immediately released by police.

