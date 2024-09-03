Watch LIVE: San Diego police chief to provide update on officer hurt in crash that killed partner

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl is expected to offer new details regarding the status of SDPD Officer Zachary Martinez, who was seriously injured in the line of duty last week in a fiery Clairemont-area car crash that also killed a fellow officer and a driver who allegedly had fled an attempted traffic stop.

Tuesday's briefing will take place at 4 p.m. at Sharp Memorial Hospital on Frost Street in the Birdland neighborhood of San Diego.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office identified the driver as 16-year-old Edgar Giovanny Oviedo. NBC 7's Dave Summer spoke with the teen's family.

Killed in the crash on Aug. 26 were Martinez's partner, Austin Machitar, and Edgar Giovanni Oviedo, who was behind the wheel of a gray BMW that slammed into the patrol car in which the officers were driving.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Last week, Martinez's father told NBC 7 on Wednesday that his son is a hero and dedicated his life to serving.

Martinez has helped to serve and protect San Diego for the past year and a half.

"He was born and raised to serve," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said during a news conference on Tuesday evening. "He's an EMT. His heart is into helping people."

Martinez's road to the police force began in 2014. In high school, he joined the Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program in Texas.

Officer Brinnen Kent, Martinez's former instructor, described Martinez as a smart competitor who helped the explorers win leadership and other awards.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming has a closer look at the lives of the officer who died and the officer still in the hospital.

Because Martinez couldn't join the San Diego Police Department until he was 21, he joined the Navy's military police at 18, according to Kent.

Kent said last week, when they spoke, Martinez talked about how excited he was to be serving in San Diego.

The two officers from the Northern Division precinct were responding to a high-speed chase when the BMW, going around 90 mph, slammed into their police SUV.

Police say Machitar was a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the force who had a passion for training others. In fact, he trained Martinez.

It's been three days since a fiery crash claimed the life of a San Diego police officer and severely injured his partner. The teenage driver who caused the crash also died. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer shares the details she learned about that 16-year-old, identified as Edgar Giovanny Oviedo.

Later last week, the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen driver as 16-year-old Edgar Giovanni Oviedo. First responders attempted lifesaving measures while taking the teenager to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner's office.

The San Diego Police Officers Association has started a donation campaign to benefit the families of the involved officers, with a goal of $250,000 to aid with funeral and medical costs.

Amid the sorrow after the crash, there are still many questions about what happened. The California Highway Patrol is investigating. NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to witnesses.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen law enforcement officers, at least 36 San Diego police officers have, since 1913, died in the line of duty, plus one K9 officer. While the majority of them were shot, 11 were killed in incidents involving a car or motorcycle. The last officer killed in the line of duty was Officer Jonathan "JD" DeGuzman in 2016.

Funeral and procession arrangements are still being planned for Machitar.