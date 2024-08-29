‘My son is a hero,' father of San Diego officer injured in Clairemont crash says

The father of a San Diego police officer who is fighting for his life after a fiery crash in Clairemont earlier this week told NBC 7 on Wednesday that his son is a hero and dedicated his life to serving.

Officer Zachary Martinez has helped to serve and protect San Diego for the past year and a half.

"He was born and raised to serve. He's an EMT. His heart is into helping people," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said during a news conference on Tuesday evening.

Martinez's road to the police force began in 2014. In high school, he joined the Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program in Texas.

Officer Brinnen Kent, Martinez's former instructor, described Martinez as a smart competitor who helped the explorers win leadership and other awards.

Because Martinez couldn't join the San Diego Police Department until he was 21, he joined the Navy's military police at 18, according to Kent.

Kent says last week, when they spoke, Martinez talked about how excited he was to be serving in San Diego.

“Zach knew he wanted law enforcement at a young age and made that happen. To have a heart of wanting to serve is pretty incredible," Kent said.

Martinez, now 27, was injured, and his partner Monday night, Officer Austin Machitar, was killed after responding to a police pursuit involving a BMW driven by a 16-year-old, county officials said. Investigators say the BMW slammed into their patrol SUV on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

NBC 7 spoke with Martinez's father by the phone on Wednesday. He said his son and Machitar are heroes and that Martinez dedicated his life to serving.

As the investigation continues into a fiery crash in Clairemont that killed San Diego Police officer Austin Machitar and critically injured another person, loved ones are gathering at the site of the crash to share their memories of him. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer spoke with people who knew him about his commitment to serving his community.

Darrell Watson coached Machitar's Chula Vista Little League team.

“He was a great kid. We loved everything about him,” Watson said.

Watson says public service was in Machitar's blood, figuratively and literally, from his father, who's a retired sheriff's deputy, to becoming the poster child for San Diego police recruitment in videos and on flyers.

“His career — it speaks for itself. Everything he's done speaks volumes for itself," Watson said.

Funeral and procession arrangements are still being planned for Machitar.

Wahl says the department is optimistic Martinez will survive, but he has a long road to recovery.