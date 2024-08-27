SDPD vehicle involved in fiery multi-car crash in Clairemont Mesa, officials say

Multiple vehicles, including a San Diego Police Department (SDPD) SUV, caught fire after a crash in Clairemont Mesa late Monday night, officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the traffic collision near the intersection of Doliva Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just west of Interstate 805, around 11:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows more than a dozen police vehicles in the area and at least four vehicles with severe damage from the fiery crash.

San Diego police told NBC 7 a call came across the radio about an officer down at the same location but did not provide more details.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It was estimated that at least twenty deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) had responded to the radio call for help from SDPD, said SDSO Lieutenant Daniel Wilson.

Several other agencies from around the county also responded to the call for help including officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Escondido Police Department, according to each respective agency.

Chula Vista police officers were told they could disregard before arriving.

The offramps from southbound and northbound I-805 to Clairemont Mesa Boulevard are closed to all traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved and if any people were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.