San Diego Nursing Home Sees Surge in Positive COVID-19 Cases

The coronavirus has firmly embedded itself within the walls of the Reo Vista Healthcare Center in Paradise Hills.

A total of 112 residents and 40 staff in the skilled nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eleven residents have died.

The California Department of Public Health told NBC 7 it is “heavily involved in the ongoing situation at Reo Vista” and has assigned a “strike team” of healthcare infection prevention specialists to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement to NBC 7, Reo Vista Administrator, Curtis White, wrote that 82 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated at the facility with mild symptoms. Eight other residents are in stable condition in area hospitals.

One resident has recovered, along with 21 employees. Other employees who tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home.

From outside the facility Saturday morning, NBC 7 watched as three residents were taken on stretchers to waiting ambulances. Because of privacy issues, a spokesman for Reo Vista could not tell us whether they were being moved because of the coronavirus.

The center says its done five rounds of COVID-19 testing since March when the coronavirus began causing nursing homes and other facilities to restrict visitors and step up cleaning protocols.

“On March 11, 2020, we enacted a series of additional stringent safety protocols to include restricting access to the building to essential medical personnel. All doors were locked during business hours to prevent individuals from walking in without screening, and a door code was required to open them. We notified all staff of our new actions and made call outs to all family members to ensure they received the letter and understood the reasons why we undertook these measures.

We have been vigilant and early for weeks in adopting the practices and protocols that have been directed by the Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, state, and county guidance to protect the frail and vulnerable residents entrusted to our care.

The additional protocols and practices include, but are not limited to:

Including strict visitor restrictions.

Screening of staff and medically essential visitors.

Curtailing communal activities.

Monitoring more frequently patient conditions.

Establishing best infection control practices across the facility.

Increasing disinfection procedures.

Building up Personal Protection Equipment inventory.

Preparing isolation areas.

This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We’re grateful for their continued efforts. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility.”

The California Department of Public Health eased visitation guidelines for nursing homes on June 26 to allow for outdoor visitation and limited one-on-one visits with face coverings and social distancing.

Reo Vista told NBC 7 that have had no visitors since March when restrictions were put in place.