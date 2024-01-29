San Diego nonprofit urges change after floods, ahead of upcoming rainfall

With floodwaters having receded in the San Diego neighborhood of Southcrest, the nonprofit Alliance San Diego is canvassing those same streets, asking residents to call on the city for more transparency regarding plans to handle expected rainfall later this week.

The nonprofit wants the city to "immediately clear the storm drains and culverts in the flooded areas." The city, according to a fact sheet provided to NBC 7, said it is "working to clean channels" in Southcrest and Encanto.

"What was the plan before the flood?” asked Andrea Guerrero, executive director of Alliance San Diego. "Was this the plan? That their entire street? Their life belongings would be destroyed?"

The city said it has already met Alliance SD's requests to waive the towing and impoundment fees for cars caught up in the floods and provide free Dumpsters to impacted areas. The nonprofit is also asking the city to "present a plan to prevent, prepare for and respond to flooding in the city, including providing financial, housing and other support for affected residents" and "prioritize investments in the drainage systems, including fixing the damaged storm drains and water infrastructure in impacted areas" in the next budget.

"We live in these communities," Guerrero said. "We work in these communities, and this is devastating. This should never have happened."