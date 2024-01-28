More rain expected across San Diego County later this week

Gusty Santa Ana winds will weaken through San Diego County by Tuesday, with cooler, wetter weather expected for the latter half of the week and will likely continue into the first full week of February, forecasters said Sunday.

The county encourages the use of sandbags due to the possibility of another storm heading to the San Diego region. Showers are expected Wednesday night through Friday, with a chance of heavy rain hitting Thursday.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet, with a west swell from 270 degrees. Surf could eight-to-ten feet on west-facing beaches of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego is expected to be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Monday in the desert areas, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the week. Moderate winds and a mix of clear and partly cloudy conditions is expected in the mountains, with highs in the low-to-mid-60s, the NWS said.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected next week, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid to upper 60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be clear and partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s.