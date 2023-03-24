Over the past 30 years, a San Diego nonprofit has helped more than 10,000 people who face barriers to employment reintegrate into the community and the workforce. That work continued Friday night.

"We're given a second chance to be able to prove ourselves and not be judged," Michael Tallon said.

Michael Tallon will be the first to tell you people make mistakes.

He is a participant of Second Chance, which helps people who have been incarcerated get on the path toward self-sufficiency.

"A year ago today I was at the George Bailey Detention Facility,” he said.

He left jail last June after serving a nine-year sentence and transitioned into a 90-day in-patient program.

It was there he was introduced to Second Chance.

"One of the hardest things for us as felons is when they asked us about our past, it's something that we're ashamed of to some extent,” Tallon said.

There he was given the resources that helped him get back on his feet. He completed a four-week course that equipped him with the tools to return to the workforce.

"They teach us how to fill out an application, how to fill out and make a resume, do a cover sheet, how to do mock interviews, how to answer the felony questions, which is the most difficult for us," Tallon said.

And it’s paying off.

"I start a new job on Monday with the career I want to endure,” Tallon said.

A journey that strikes a chord with Noel.

“That's really important for people who have been through the system or have been incarcerated at any level where you feel normal and you feel welcome and everyone else around you also understands that you make mistakes," Noel said.

Noel also graduated from the program 28 years ago.

He returned to do what he loves most.

"Today I'm supporting through my talent and gift of DJing," Noel said. "I'm really excited to be supporting second chance and be giving other people hope that good things can come for their future."

A future of opportunities when given a second chance.

"It's not that we are bad people, we just made bad decisions in the past, that's all,” Tallon said.

Second Chance said right now they have 250 active participants going through the program.

On April 27, they will celebrate their 30th anniversary by hosting a fundraiser at the Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park.