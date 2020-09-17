San Diego Museum of Us Reopens With Inclusive Name Change

The San Diego Museum of Us, formerly the Museum of Man, reopened this week with its more inclusive name and with modifications to keep guests safe from the novel coronavirus.

The Museum of Us reopened Wednesday with a limited capacity of just 60 people to comply with state regulations that allowed museums in San Diego County to reopen with 25% of its usual capacity.

Guests will be required to wear a face covering throughout their entire visit.

Museum officials said their wide aisles allow guests to maintain physical distancing as they browse the museum, which includes exhibits that focus on craft beer in ancient societies (Beerology), the study of Ancient Egyptian cultures (Ancient Egypt and Adventure Kids in Egypt), and how humans and animals coexist (Living With Animals).

Most of the museum exhibits are hands-off. But the museum has also provided hand sanitizing stations throughout the building to ensure cleanliness. Click here to learn more about the museum's COVID-19 protocols.

The Balboa Park-based anthropology museum made an abrupt announcement on Facebook and changed its profile picture to reflect their new name. In its new avatar, the word "man" is crossed out with "us" replacing it.

"We are extremely excited to have a name that reflects our commitment to being a place that truth-tells and challenges, but does so from a place of love," CEO Micha Parzen said in a statement.

In its announcement, the museum said it was "time we step into a new identity that better reflects our values of equity, inclusion and decolonization."

The idea to change the name to be more inclusive first came up in 1991. In 2017, the museum's Board of Trustees thought it was time to reconsider a name change.

It was an effort that took more than two years to get the new name finalized and announced. The museum's Board of Trustees adopted the new name on June 24.

The Museum of Man, which has been in operation for more than 40 years, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $13 for adults and $10 for seniors, military service members, students and youth. Children under 5 years of age are admitted for free. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online to minimize contact with staff.

The Museum of Us is one of several Balboa Park museums reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new tiered reopening plan. To see what else is open, visit here.