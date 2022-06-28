San Diego Man Kidnapped Oklahoma Teen, Held Her Hostage for Days in North Park: Complaint

A 22-year-old San Diego man is accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from Norman, Oklahoma, threatening her with a knife, and sexually assaulting her before holding her hostage in his North Park bedroom, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Diego Federal Court.

The complaint alleges that Ramsey Cervantes met the teen through social media, telling her he was 17 years old. The two struck up a relationship and Cervantes visited her several times.

The two had consensual and non-consensual sex on approximately 30 occasions in various motels, according to the document, which says the teen eventually broke off the relationship after Cervantes “became repeatedly physically and sexually abusive.”

Two months later, the complaint states Cervantes and the teen began communicating with one another again on social media.

On June 15, Cervantes drove to Oklahoma to talk to the teen in person. When she got into Cervantes’ vehicle, he told her he was taking her to San Diego, according to federal prosecutors. She tried to get out of the car, but, the complaint alleges “Cervantes put a knife to her side and told her he would kill her if she tried to leave.”

The complaint goes on to say Cervantes restrained the teen with duct tape and sexually assaulted her 10 to 15 times in the back seat of his vehicle at various rest stops. The teen told prosecutors Cervantes “repeatedly forced her to consume vodka” and “kept her in a constant state of heavy intoxication.”

Four days later, when they arrived in San Diego, the teen told prosecutors Cervantes locked her in the bedroom of his North Park home, only allowing her access to the rest of the home when his roommate wasn’t home. When the roommate was home, the teen said Cervantes duct-taped a baby pacifier into the girl’s mouth so she couldn’t scream for help.

The criminal complaint alleges Cervantes forced the teen to watch child pornography and “gore videos that consisted of individuals skinning dogs.” The document also says Cervantes “created visual depictions of him sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious, and then forced her to watch the visual depictions.”

On June 22, the complaint says the teen was vomiting repeatedly and Cervantes feared she was pregnant, so he left the house to get a Plan B pill for her. The document states that Cervantes forgot his cell phone and the teen used it to call for help.

If convicted of the federal kidnapping charge, Cervantes faces the potential of 20 years to life in prison.

NBC 7 reached out to Cervantes’ attorney but has not heard back.