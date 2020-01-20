soccer

San Diego Loyal SC Reveals Preseason Schedule

New United Soccer League Championship club will play four exhibition games

By Derek Togerson

Loyal SD Logo

On Monday San Diego Loyal SC started training camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. It's the next step on their road to the first United Soccer League Championship match in San Diego history.

That game is against Las Vegas at Torero Stadium on March 7. But every team needs some kind of game prep so the Loyal will hold four exhibition matches leading up to the start of the regular season. They'll do it against four very different kinds of opponents.

Loyal SC will play friendlies and scrimmages against a Major League Soccer club, a Division-1 college team, a professional squad from Panama and finally another USL franchise.

Local

east village 1 min ago

San Diego Music Education Program for At-Risk Teens Awarded $500,000

Australia 2 hours ago

Support Australia at These 13 San Diego Restaurants Today-Only

The full schedule looks like this:

Feb. 2 vs. FC Dallas at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (closed to public)
Feb. 8 at California State University, Fullerton
Feb. 22 vs. Costa del Este FC of Panama at USD's Torero Stadium
Feb. 29 at Reno 1868 FC

This article tagged under:

soccerLoyal SCUSLSan Diego Loyal
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us