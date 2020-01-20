San Diego Loyal SC Reveals Preseason Schedule

On Monday San Diego Loyal SC started training camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. It's the next step on their road to the first United Soccer League Championship match in San Diego history.

That game is against Las Vegas at Torero Stadium on March 7. But every team needs some kind of game prep so the Loyal will hold four exhibition matches leading up to the start of the regular season. They'll do it against four very different kinds of opponents.

Loyal SC will play friendlies and scrimmages against a Major League Soccer club, a Division-1 college team, a professional squad from Panama and finally another USL franchise.

The full schedule looks like this:

Feb. 2 vs. FC Dallas at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (closed to public)

Feb. 8 at California State University, Fullerton

Feb. 22 vs. Costa del Este FC of Panama at USD's Torero Stadium

Feb. 29 at Reno 1868 FC