San Diego Locals, Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II

San Diego-area officials and locals joined others worldwide Thursday in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades.

"Queen Elizabeth II served her country with grace, dignity, and a wicked sense of humor," Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, wrote in a statement posted online. "Sending my condolences to the Royal family and the United Kingdom as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty."

Rep. Mike Levin, D-Oceanside, said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. For 70 years, her steadfast leadership served as a guiding light around the world. My thoughts are with the Royal Family, Commonwealth, and everyone who loved her."

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, tweeted, "Queen Elizabeth II led a remarkable life and served the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth for over 70 years. My thoughts are with the British Royal family & all who mourn her passing."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 7 also went to Shakespeare’s Pub & Grill where some of them were in shock to learn the news of the queen's passing.

"Gutted – absolutely gutted – we all were shocked. It seems to all have happened really quickly," said Nicola McEwen-Beatty who is the general manager at the pub. "A lot of our members and staff are from Great Britain and our phones have been blowing up all morning with people from home calling – I’ve actually got goosebumps when I think about it – it’s a really sad time."

"Just down here for a few days taking the opportunity to come down to a British Pub to get a British breakfast – every four months or so I’ve gotta have my fix and then saw the news about the Queen – I thought she’d make it a little further but it’s a very sad day," said Kevin Fone who was visiting the pub.

Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles, was elevated to king, becoming King Charles III.

Charles released a statement saying, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Elizabeth ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, upon the death of her father, King George VI.

Following Thursday's announcement, President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, "Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief."

"We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother," Biden added. ``Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Biden also called the late queen ``a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."