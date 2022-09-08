Photos: Queen Elizabeth's 1983 Trip to California

Queen Elizabeth II, steadfast monarch of the United Kingdom,
has died at age 96. With her death, the world marks the end of a monumental era in history.
Along with the many historical events she oversaw as she shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval in the second half of the 20th century, she was also
one of the most traveled world leaders.
Among those historic trips was a tour of the U.S.'s West Coast in 1983. Queen Elizabeth II made stops in San Diego, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Sierra Madre, Duarte, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Sacramento, Stanford, Palo Alto and Yosemite in California, along with a stop in Seattle.
Along the way she met with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, several other local, state, and national members of the government, as well as Hollywood royalty Frank Sinatra and Dionne Warwick.
Here are some photos from that tour.
SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 26: The Queen And Prince Philip Arriving In San Diego During Their Official Tour Of The USA. They Are Meeting People In Front Of The Royal Yacht Britannia. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, USA - FEBRUARY 26: Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch sea lions being fed during a visit to the Institute of Oceanography on February 26, 1983 in San Diego, California, USA. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 27: Queen Elizabeth ll shakes hands with singer Frank Sinatra watched by Perry Como and Dionne Warwick at a dinner at the studios of 20th Century Fox in Los Angeles on the 27th of February 1983. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Feb. 28, 1983: Queen Elizabeth II waves to crowd while escorted into Los Angeles City Hall by Mayor Tom Bradley. This photo was published in the Mar. 1, 1983 (Photo by Fitzgerald Whitney/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Rockwell Plant where space shuttles are developed during an official tour of America (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
SANTA BARBARA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 01: The Queen And Prince Philip With President Ronald Reagan And His Wife Nancy At The Welcome Ceremony, Santa Barbara, USA (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
1st March 1983: US president Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan welcome Queen Elizabeth II to their ranch at Rancho Del Cielo, California. Prince Philip accompanied the Queen on her visit. (Photo by Ronald Reagan Library/Getty Images)
SANTA BARBARA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 01: Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip pose with President Ronald Reagan And First Lady Nancy Reagan on March 3, 1983 at Their Mountain Top Getaway, Rancho Del Cielo, Just North Of Santa Barbara. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 03: Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan attend a banquet during the Queen's official visit to the US on March 03, 1983 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
President Reagan laughs following a joke by Queen Elizabeth II, who commented on the lousy California weather she has experienced since her arrival to the States. The British Queen is delivering a brief address during a state dinner held at the De Young Museum in San Francisco on March 3, 1983. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - UNDATED: Queen Elizabeth II wearing tiara and diamonds, makes a toast with former US President Ronald Reagan at a banquet in 1983, in San Francisco, USA. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 04: Queen Elizabeth ll visits Sutter's Fort during a Tour of the USA on March 04, 1983 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
YOSEMITE, USA - MARCH 05: Queen Elizabeth ll looks at the views at Inspiration Point in the Yosemite National Park during a Tour of the USA on March 05, 1983 in Yosemite, California, USA. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 5: Queen Elizabeth II visits Yosemite National Park during an official tour of America (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)