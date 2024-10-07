San Diego leaders announce reward fund in hopes of generating tips about hate crimes

City leaders in San Diego Monday announced the creation of a reward fund to generate tips about hate crimes, a category of criminal offenses trending up in recent months.

Overseen by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the monetary incentives for help in solving hate crimes — up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest — comes in the aftermath of a recent "marked increase" in such offenses, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The establishment of the fund, which has already received more than $18,000 in donations, was spearheaded by San Diego city and county Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez, chairperson of the San Diego GLBTQ Historic Task Force.

"Today, we are sending a strong message to anyone thinking of committing a hate crime in San Diego County," Nicole Murray-Ramirez said. "Commit a hate crime, and there will be a $2,000 reward for your capture."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

During a news conference Monday morning at downtown SDPD headquarters, the Police Department also announced the creation of a new hate-crimes unit that will centralize investigation of such offenses. Previously, various divisions within the agency investigated hate crimes that occurred in their particular areas of jurisdiction.

"Hate crimes have a profound impact on our communities and (have) a lasting effect, both physically and emotionally, that is felt by all of us," SDPD Chief Scott Wahl said. "Public safety is a shared mission, and we can't do this alone. These tools will not only help us solve hate crimes, but also deter them in a real way."

The following are among the first cases eligible for monies from the fund:

— On Sept. 10, an unidentified man who appeared to be about 60 approached a Hispanic woman at Alcazar Garden in Balboa Park, told her she did not "belong here," made derogatory comments about her race and swung a cane at her, causing no injuries;

— On Sept. 8, three people were hit on their heads and faces with projectiles fired from a gel-pellet gun from inside a passing vehicle in the 700 block of University Avenue in Hillcrest;

— On Aug. 4, an unidentified woman approached a Hispanic senior citizen in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the College area, made derogatory comments about her race and hit her on the head repeatedly; and

— On May 18, in front of Rich's, a gay bar on University Avenue in Hillcrest, an employee was hit in the eye with a gel pellet fired out of a passing vehicle, suffering an injury that required surgery.

Anyone with information on any of the above cases or other hate- related offenses is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.