San Diego leaders take stand against hate following Hillcrest attacks

San Diego is no place for hate.

That’s the message from city leaders and community members during this “Unite Against Hate Week.”

“Let’s be very, very clear,” said San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, “San Diego stands firmly, and unequivocally, against hate in all its forms.”

Thursday morning, Campillo joined fellow councilmember Stephen Whitburn, representatives from law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community for a news conference at Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest. Rich’s is one of several businesses in the area targeted in recent pellet gun attacks, at least some of which are being investigated as possible hate crimes.

Other local communities have also been targeted by hate in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, flyers spreading anti-Jewish hate were found littering cars in a Coronado neighborhood.

A recent report by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) found in just one year from 2022 to 2023, the number of hate crimes reported in San Diego jumped 39%.

Whitburn said it’s up to each one of us to help turn things around.

“We cannot and we will not allow hate to divide us or undermine the inclusive values that we stand for as a city,” he said. “We must continue to speak out against hate, educate ourselves and others about the impacts of discrimination and prejudice, and offer unwavering support to all of those who have been targeted.”

A new tool is available to help.

“California vs Hate” is a non-emergency reporting system. It’s free, confidential, and available in more than 200 languages.

If you’d like to report a hate crime or have been the victim of one and need support, go to CAvsHate.org. You can also call 833-8-NO-HATE (833) 866-4283 or call 211 anytime.