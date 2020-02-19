27th Anniversary San Diego Latino Film Festival March 12-22, 2020 Celebrating its 27th year, Media Arts Center San Diego’s prestigious and internationally recognized festival celebrates the best films by Latinos and/or about the Latino experience. Held over 11 days, there will be screenings of more than 170+ movies as well as a fashion show, 5th Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine Fest, art exhibits, 80+ celeb appearances, 13th Annual Sonido Latino concerts, 27th Annual Awards Ceremony Gala, film talks and parties. Funds benefit Media Arts Center San Diego’s youth education and outreach programs.
- When: Friday, March 20, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Additional date(s):
- Thursday, March 12, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Friday, March 13, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, March 15, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Monday, March 16, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Thursday, March 19, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, March 22, 2020, 9 a.m.
- Where:AMC Fashion Valley7037 Friars Road, San Diego, 92108
- Cost: $9 - $300 | Get tickets