27th Anniversary San Diego Latino Film Festival March 12-22, 2020 Celebrating its 27th year, Media Arts Center San Diego’s prestigious and internationally recognized festival celebrates the best films by Latinos and/or about the Latino experience. Held over 11 days, there will be screenings of more than 170+ movies as well as a fashion show, 5th Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine Fest, art exhibits, 80+ celeb appearances, 13th Annual Sonido Latino concerts, 27th Annual Awards Ceremony Gala, film talks and parties. Funds benefit Media Arts Center San Diego’s youth education and outreach programs.