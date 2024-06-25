San Diego International Airport expecting busiest summer season since 2019

San Diego International Airport leaders anticipate the busiest summer season since 2019 and Monday encouraged travelers to plan ahead.

"We are about one month into the summer holiday travel season and already we are seeing some of the highest numbers since the pandemic," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO.

According to the airport authority, Independence Day holiday travel at SAN is expected to begin Friday, June 28 and run through Sunday, July 7. During that 10-day period, 750,000 to 780,000 passengers are estimated to arrive and depart from SAN -- a 5 to 7% increase over last year and a 3 to 5% increase over 2019.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Sunday, June 30 and Sunday, July 7. The single busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, July 7.

To avoid headaches which can come with air travel, the airport authority offered some tips, including: