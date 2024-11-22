City of San Diego cracking down on illegal jet ski rental vendors

The San Diego City Council passed new rules this week aimed at cracking down on unlicensed businesses that rent out boats and personal watercraft like jet skis.

City leaders say many of the unlicensed vendors cut corners on safety by simplifying the rental process. They use apps to attract customers away from legal operators.

The new rules require transparency in these operations, while making it easier for officials to cite unlicensed vendors.

The city is also increasing fines to $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense and a $700 fine plus a possible misdemeanor for a third offense.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert spoke in support of raising fines at Wednesday's public safety committee meeting.

"When people come to San Diego and want to be able to be in our waterways, they want to be able to boat safely and paddleboard safely and expect that they're not going to be hit or struck by someone on a jet ski that rented it off an app," von Wilpert said.

Rental companies will also be held liable for any damages or injuries.

This comes as the family of a 12-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a jet ski in Mission Bay last year files a wrongful death lawsuit against the watercraft's operator, the city and county of San Diego, among others.

The girl — identified in court documents only as Savannah P. — was on a paddle board in the De Anza Cove area on July 29, 2023, when an 18-year-old man from Bellflower, California, riding a personal watercraft struck her. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of injuries that included blunt force trauma to the head.

Her family claims city officials knew of the dangers and still failed to keep people safe.