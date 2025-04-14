Earthquakes

Preliminary 5.2 earthquake strikes Julian in East San Diego County

Monday's earthquake follows a 3.5-magnitude temblor in the same area on Sunday afternoon

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A preliminary 5.2 earthquake struck Julian Monday morning and was felt across San Diego County.

A preliminary earthquake of 5.2 was recorded around 10 a.m. 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles just south of Julian, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS is also reporting 7 small aftershocks by 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service said a Tsunami is not expected.

NBC 7 reporter Joey Safchik was in Los Angeles and said she did not feel the earthquake, but she did get the alert.

Alert received on phones on Monday, April 14, 2025, of the earthquake.

Shaking was felt at the NBC 7 building in Kearny Mesa and across the county. Reporter Joe Little saw construction crews running off a worksite following the earthquake alert. At the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, reporter Nicole Gomez felt her vehicle shake vigorously. Dozens of car alarms went off inside the parking garage.

People reported shaking as east in Mexicali and as north in Escondido, according to the Did you feel it? entries on the USGS website.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
