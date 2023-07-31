Tween paddleboarder dies after getting hit by jet ski in Mission Bay

A young girl has died after getting hit by a jet ski Saturday in Mission Bay.

The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of De Anza Cove, according to San Diego police, when an 18-year-old man from Bellflower, California, riding a personal watercraft struck her.

First responders immediately brought the 12-year-old to shore, where CPR was begun, then she was taken to an area hospital.

The girl, investigators said, later died of her injuries.

Neither person involved in the accident has been identified by name.

The Harbor Unit of San Diego Police Department is investigating the crash, an SDPD official told NBC 7. Investigators don't believe alcohol played a role in the incident.