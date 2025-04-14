iPhone alerts CHP to crash in Imperial Beach

Three people suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Imperial Beach, authorities said Monday.
The California Highway Patrol received an automated notification from an iPhone at 11:52 p.m. Sunday about the crash north of Highway 75.
The circumstances of the crash were not available, but paramedics took three people to a hospital by ambulance, according to the CHP.
Southbound traffic was held at Imperial Avenue while the wreckage was removed.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.