iPhone alerts CHP to crash in Imperial Beach

Three people were taken to the hospital

By City News Service

Three people suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Imperial Beach, authorities said Monday.

The California Highway Patrol received an automated notification from an iPhone at 11:52 p.m. Sunday about the crash north of Highway 75.

The circumstances of the crash were not available, but paramedics took three people to a hospital by ambulance, according to the CHP.

Southbound traffic was held at Imperial Avenue while the wreckage was removed.

