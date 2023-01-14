San Diego Humane Society Has Too Many Dogs, Fees Waived for First 100 Adoptions Through Sunday

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help.

There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.

“Right now, we have animals in our classrooms, we have animals in our auditorium, some of our directors have animals in their office,” said Weitzman.

To address this issue, Mayor Gloria partnered with SDHS on a promotion this weekend, Friday through Sunday, called Gloria 100. The first 100 adult dogs to get adopted will have their fees waived. After 100 dogs, the rest adopted during that time will be $25.

“I adopted a rescue dog two years ago, it was the best decision I ever made,” said Gloria referring to his pup, aptly named Diego.

The record-high number of dogs could be the result of a few different factors, including a high cost of living right now that puts financial pressure on dog owners and, Weitzman said, so many people adopted at the height of the pandemic that homes are full, and not as many people are looking for a furry family member.

Not only is it taking a toll on the animals, but on the staff too.

“I’m losing sleep just knowing that we’re so full,” said Weitzman. “This is the time that we’re supposed to do things that are proactive to get ready for the busy season, but this year 2022 into 2023 the busy season is never-ending.”

Any dog that is seven months old or older is included in the Gloria 100 promotion. At the SDHS Gaines Street location, that includes seven-year-old Sheeba.

“She loves to get butt scratches and she loves to go on little missions, little side quests when we’re on walks,” said Bradley Thomas, who has worked with her for about three months.

There’s also a pair of four-year-old brothers named Roger and Elbrus. They are two peas in a pod and the definition of gentle giants.

“I think they would do well with any type of family, they adjust to anyone. They just really want to be your cuddle buddy,” said Caroline Malcolm, who helped Elbrus to show off his tricks like “sit” and “shake.”

If you are unable to adopt a dog, there are still ways to help like temporarily fostering. Weitzman said they’re also asking people to try to avoid bringing in dogs that need to be rehomed or dogs presumed to be lost. They understand if it is a must, but if possible they need people's help to try to do what they can before bringing the animal to SDHS.

For more information on ways you can help, click here.