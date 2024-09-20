San Diego Housing Commission breaks down affordable housing spending

The San Diego Housing Commission said it exceeded the goals set for how to spend the organization's Affordable Housing Fund in Fiscal Year 2024.

According to the report, the money funded 9,593 affordable housing units and assisted 414 first-time homebuyers. It spent nearly $13.8 million total.

"Actually, building new homes is the only way we’re going to climb out of this crisis," City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno said after the SDHC presentation.

Like many San Diegans, finding affordable housing was a lengthy, waitlist-filled process for Roberta Adams. She left a toxic relationship and spent some 15 months at the Rescue Mission. She got a spot in transitional housing through Serving Seniors, where she also got a job.

Adams was out on a delivery for Serving Seniors when she came across an affordable, income-restricted unit.

"I looked and looked and applied and looked and got denied and paid money for credit checks, and it was hard,” Adams said. "I'm proud of myself that I did it, that I keep on doing it every morning.”

Having that unit, complete with a garden she tends and two beloved cats, turned Adams' life around.

“Before, [my daughters] weren’t speaking to me. Now, we’re on speaking terms. I can have my kids over, my grandkids. I’m good, and I’m gonna keep it,” Adams said.