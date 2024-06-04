San Diego's 1st heat event of season to spike temperatures

Temperatures are expected to be the hottest of the season, so far, this week as a warm-up sweeps across Southern California, particularly in the deserts.

While areas to the north will be more significantly affected, San Diego County will be under an excessive heat warning for the deserts from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday.

"Things are going to change as we look ahead to the rest of your week," NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. "We actually do have an excessive heat warning going into effect for the desert region Wednesday morning. It'll last to Friday night because daytime highs across the desert up to 113 degrees."

A ridge of high pressure is to blame for the temperature rise, which started earlier this week but is expected to peak Thursday and Friday.

The mountains will see temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above average for this time of year. Along the coast, a weakening marine layer will still keep things relatively cool overnight and keep temperatures only a few degrees above average for this time of year.

NBC 7's Brooke Martell showed just how moderate heat can ramp up surface temperatures.

"While inland areas will have their hottest weather so far this year, it is mostly not expected to be recording setting," the NWS said.

The warm-up will start to break apart by the weekend and into next week but temperatures will still be higher than normal in the deserts, the NWS said.

In anticipation of the extreme heat, San Diego County is opening 33 cool zones from June 1 to Oct. 31, at libraries, community centers and other locations. Find a list of locations here.

An excessive heat warning is issued when extreme temperatures can cause illness or, in rare cases, death. The county advises people to stay indoors where possible and drink plenty of water. Signs of heatstroke include dizziness, nausea, confusion and headache. Anyone suffering these symptoms should call 911.

A new report from scientists at Climate Central, the Red Cross, and World Weather Attribution found that climate change added nearly a month’s worth of extremely hot days over the last year. Florida, Arizona, and Hawaii felt some of the biggest increases in heat waves driven by climate change domestically. National climate reporter Chase Cain explains what it could mean for this summer.