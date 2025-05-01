Berkeley

Meet the rare two-headed snake at a Bay Area reptile store

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rare two-headed snake at a Berkeley reptile store appears to be defying the odds.

The California kingsnake, with heads named Angel and Zeke, at East Bay Vivarium hatched last September.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that there's about a 1-in-100,000 shot of two-headed reptiles in nature, adding that the chances of survival are even more slim.

East Bay Vivarium staff thought the young two-headed snake was going to die quickly given the circumstances, but all these months later it seems to be thriving – consuming a baby mouse every Tuesday.

The pet store will consider selling the snake if it lives for at least a year. It already has offers up to $50,000.

