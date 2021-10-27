San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Continue to Soar, Highest Amount Since October 2012

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 19th consecutive day and the 24th time in 25 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.517, its highest amount since Oct. 19, 2012.

The average price has risen 16.2 cents over the past 25 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, 16.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.354 greater than one year ago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rising gas prices are caused by high crude oil prices. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose Tuesday to its highest settlement value since Oct. 13, 2014, increasing 89 cents to $84.65.

Gas Prices Surge

White House Oct 25

Biden Has Few Options to Combat Surging Gas Prices as Voters Grow Concerned About Inflation

transportation Oct 26

Why U.S. Gasoline Prices Vary So Much From State to State

The crude oil price has increased 136.52% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

San Diego Gas Prices Soar … Even More Than Usual

This article tagged under:

San Diegogas pricesAAAoil prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us