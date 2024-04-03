Great Flood of 2024

New grants available for San Diego flood victims thanks to Realtors Relief Foundation

The deadline to apply is May 31, 2024

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Audra Stafford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thanks to the Realtors Relief Foundation, more relief is available for victims of the January floods.

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR), in collaboration with the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors (PSAR), announced they've received a $1.16 million grant from the Realtors Relief Foundation to assist San Diego Flood victims who suffered from flood damage in January.

Eligible homeowners and renters could receive a check equal to a monthly housing payment of up to $2,900.

NBC 7 spoke with a few neighbors who said they are interested in applying. NBC 7 met Harold a couple of days after the flooding where the duplex he was living in was destroyed. He said he is trying to make it livable again, but it has been a great challenge, and will take all the help he can.

“I applied through FEMA, and they gave me crumbs on the table. It’s not enough. Whatever’s donated is appreciated. We are the needy not the greedy,” Harold said.

The deadline to apply is May 31, 2024.

For further details and information, click here.

