County's temporary housing program for flood victims ends in May, FEMA to take over

San Diego County announced Friday that its Emergency Temporary Lodging program, which was established to help people displaced by flooding earlier this year, will end by May 11.

The program "was created as a bridge" to provide temporary housing for residents displaced by the January floods.

According to the county, the end date for all those in temporary lodging is May 11.

"This allows households to prepare and move to a more permanent housing location," the county said.

The county said it is providing a resource packet with letters informing residents of the transition, along with information on mental health, volunteer support, food support, and Federal Emergency Management Agency and state resources.

County officials said they are letting residents know when they must transition out of the program, based on specific circumstances. As many as 800 households took part in the program.

Officials said the county, along with San Diego and National City governments, have called more than 400 program participants "who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance to encourage them to apply for the federal aid as soon as possible."

Officials said applying to FEMA "is an important step" of the temporary housing program.

The county said 169 households didn't answer phone calls or responded as of Friday.

Residents can register with FEMA by calling its hotline at 1-800-621-3362 or visiting here.

Starting Tuesday, letters will be sent to program participants who may no longer be eligible to remain in the Emergency Temporary Lodging Program, officials said.

More than 6,000 residents and households have registered for FEMA assistance, with 2,299 already approved to receive financial help for home repair or finding a new place to live, according to the county.

Officials added that $17 million has been paid out.

According to the county, households have been placed into one of three categories: those needing to transition out of the program within seven days or 14 days, or those who can remain up to May 11.

County officials said that households being asked to leave the program within seven days are ones for whom the county has no record of FEMA aid registration, or who violated the code of conduct, didn't have documentation their home was impacted by January flooding, or didn't submit a claim for homeowners or renters' insurance.

Officials urged residents in the temporary housing program with questions about FEMA eligibility to call 858-715-2255 as soon as possible.

County Disaster Service workers "will be prepared to answer questions and provide guidance when the packets are handed out," according to the county, adding staff will return phone messages over the weekend.

A seven-day window will allow residents "to find other arrangements or to be connected with resources available through housing agencies or programs," county officials said.

People leaving the temporary lodging program in two weeks "received notification from FEMA that their home is safe to move back into," the county said, adding that gives them time to make moving arrangements, clean and buy household items.

"Many are working toward finding a suitable place to stay with FEMA disaster aid and may stay up to May 11," according to the county.