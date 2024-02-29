FEMA

FEMA to open two disaster recovery centers on Friday for flood victims

FEMA to open two disaster recovery centers on Friday for flood victims

By City News Service

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers will open Friday to help flood victims from the Jan. 22 storms, it was announced Thursday.

FEMA worked with the state, the county and city of San Diego to set up the recovery centers at the Spring Valley County Library and the city's Mountain View Community Center.

They will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Residents impacted by the storms can register with FEMA for federal assistance and disaster loans.

According to the county, the centers will also offer information from the U.S. Small Business Administration, state agencies and the County of San Diego.

Flood victims can apply for federal assistance through April 19.

The centers are located at the:

  • Spring Valley County Library, 836 Kempton St., Spring Valley; and
  • Mountain View Community Center, 641 South Boundary St., San Diego.

Residents can also go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The county also offers additional resources at AlertSanDiego.org/Recovery.

Here's how FEMA plans to help San Diego's flood victims — and how to apply
Although FEMA looks at each application on a case-by-case basis, some San Diegans have already received financial help from the agency. NBC 7’s Dana Williams breaks down the application process.

